Third teen arrested in Rock Hill plan to rob gun shop, commit murder

A third suspect has been arrested by Rock Hill police in a conspiracy case that evolved from a gun incident last week at South Pointe High School.
Terrik Roddey, 17, of Rock Hill, has been charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy in the plot to burglarize a Van Wyck gun shop and steal guns, said a statement Thursday morning from Rock Hill police.
After the burglary, the three suspects planned to return to Rock Hill and murder an unidentified person, said the statement from police Capt. Mark Bollinger.
Roddey was released on $10,000 bond Wednesday, Bollinger said.
He said all suspects in the case have been arrested. Further details about the case were not available, Bollinger said.
Two students at South Pointe have already been charged. The students, Demarion McCrorey, 18, and Brandon Scruggs, 17, were charged with criminal conspiracy in the case, according to police reports. Both suspects have been released on bond.
Detectives were at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill last week, investigating an unrelated shooting incident that did not happen at the school, police said.
During the investigation, detectives found three rifles and a handgun in McCrorey’s car on school property, a report says. Police also found marijuana in the car. McCrorey was arrested and charged with two counts of having firearms on school grounds and possession of marijuana, reports state.
The second charge of firearms on school property stemmed from a Dec. 1 incident at Northwestern High School, police said. Investigators were told McCrorey was at Northwestern for a late basketball game, and that he had a rifle in the trunk of his car on school property, a report says.
Detectives interviewed McCrorey and had enough information to charge him and Scruggs with conspiracy, the report says.
