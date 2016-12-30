Rock Hill resident reports he was robbed by two men, police say

- A man was robbed while walking home from the York County Library in Rock Hill Thursday, according to a police report.
The victim reported that the incident happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursdsay in the 100 block of East Moore Street, the report said.
The victim told police that two men jumped him, hit him in the head, searched his pockets and stole his cell phone and about $300 in cash, the report says. The victim, who told police he recognized the suspects, said he ran home and then reported the incident.
Police noted several scrapes and swollen areas on the victim’s face, the report says.
Police have not yet arrested suspects, according to the report.
Further details and a complete description of the suspects was not available on the report.
