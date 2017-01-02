Judge in Roof trial closes mental competency hearing

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley Pause

4:22 Dashcam video of Rep. Chris Corley arrest

1:12 Lancaster County sheriff discusses seizure of more than $1 million in cocaine from Indian Land business

1:40 Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

0:40 Thai Fusion opens in Lake Wylie