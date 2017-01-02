Roof ordered not to approach jury, witnesses when acting as his own lawyer

Self-avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof has been ordered not to approach the jury, the witness stand or the judge’s bench when representing himself in the sentencing phase of his federal hate crimes trial.
Both the prosecution and the defense will be restricted to a lectern facing the jury during opening statements, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said in an order Monday. The lectern will be removed for witness examinations.
“(Roof) will not attempt to approach the jury, the witness stand or the bench,” Gergel said in Monday’s order. “If (Roof) needs to give a document to a witness or the court, he will alert the court and courtroom staff will transfer the document from the lectern to the witness stand or to the court.”
Roof, 22, has until Wednesday to change his mind on his decision to represent himself.
The same jury that found Roof guilty on Dec. 15 of killing nine black parishioners at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in June 2015, will decide if he will be sentenced to life in prison or death in the penalty phase of his trial, now set to start Wednesday.
The Columbia-area man was found guilty on Dec. 15 of all 33 counts, including hate crimes, for the slaying of nine churchgoers at Emanuel.
Gergel repeatedly has questioned Roof’s decision to represent himself, most recently on Wednesday. Gergel made Roof promise he would speak with his grandfather and family before making the final decision to represent himself.
Federal prosecutor Jay Richardson has said he has more than 30 witnesses lined up to testify during the sentencing phase of the trial. Roof has said he will offer no witnesses.
