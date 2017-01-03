2 Lancaster schools briefly on lockdown as police seek armed suspect

A pair of schools were on lockdown for a short time this morning as police sought a person nearby who allegedly was armed, according to emergency scanner traffic.
According to emergency radio transmissions, police in Lancaster County asked that Brooklyn Springs Elementary School and South Middle School be put on lockdown around 9 a.m. as they sought a person in the woods near a school ball field.
A person was taken into custody without incident, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
