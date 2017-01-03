Sam’s Mart in Rock Hill robbed at gunpoint, police say

An unknown man has robbed Sam’s Mart off Saluda Street in Rock Hill, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The man robbed the store at gunpoint Monday at about 10:36 p.m., police say. He demanded all of the money from the front counter, the report says.
The case is under investigation, said Mark Bollinger, public information officer for Rock Hill police.
He said there is no video available at this time regarding the incident. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
Check back for more details.
Comments