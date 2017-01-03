Man, 18, arrested in robbery near county library in Rock Hill, police say

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery near the York County Library in downtown Rock Hill, according to a police report.
Deion’ta Shyiem Crosby has been charged with strong-armed robbery, the report says. The victim told police he was walking home from the library at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday when two men jumped him, according to the report.
Detecitives said the incident happened in the 100 block of East Moore Street, the report said.
The victim told authorities that the men hit him in the head, searched his pockets and stole his cell phone and about $300 in cash, the report says.
Crosby took the responsibility for the crime, said Mark Bollinger, public information officer for Rock Hill police. Police are not looking for a second suspect.
