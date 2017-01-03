Bathtub, shower heads, sink stolen from Rock Hill home, police say

More than $2,000 in bathroom fixutres, including a bathtub and a ceramic sink, has been reported stolen from a Rock Hill home, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The resident, who reported the theft on Monday, told police she was out of town and that her home off Midvale Avenue was burglarized between 10 a.m. Nov. 25, 2016 and 12:13 p.m. Monday, the report says.
The victim told police that a neighbor told her the crawl space door was open, the report says.
The victim told police the stolen items include a black custom-made door, a bathtub and bathtub wall, a white ceramic sink, a rain shower head and two hand-held shower heads, according to the report.
A description of the suspect or suspects was not available on the report.
Check back for details.
Comments