Four charged with underage drinking in Tega Cay party, police say

Four people were charged with underage drinking during a New Year’s Eve party in Tega Cay, police say.
Officers responded to a party with underage drinking on Marquesas Avenue on Saturday, said Maj. David Nelson with Tega Cay Police.
Several subjects ran when they saw police, he said. Officers did capture and charge four subjects with possession of alcohol under the age of 21.
Nelson said Liam Christopher OBoyle, 20, of Fort Mill, also threw punches, kicked and used his elbows on an officer while trying to escape arrest.
The officer was hit in the face and his glasses were broken, Nelson said. OBoyle was also charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, malicious injury to property and disorderly conduct.
No other details were available.
