One child was shot in the back, the other in the chest in Lexington County murder-suicide

The autopsy report on the deaths of a Lexington County woman and her young children and the man believed to have killed them and then himself was released late Tuesday night.
Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher said the autopsy showed that 4-year-old Elijah Chavez died of a gunshot wound to the back. His one-year-old sister Ezra Chavez suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Their mother, 26-year-old Marissa Raynoso, dies as the result of multiple gunshot wounds to her chest.
Their suspected killer, Jorge Chavez, 25, died from a single gunshot wound to the head which was self-inflicted, Fisher said.
The four people died on New Year’s Day at a home on Old Barnwell Road in Lexington County after two previous reports of threatened violence by Chavez , Lexington County sheriff Jay Koon.
Sheriff Koon said, “Chavez tried to enter the home Sunday night through a window and eventually shot his way into a back door as Marissa called 911 to report a burglary in progress. Deputies arrived at the incident within one minute and immediately began to pursue leads.”
