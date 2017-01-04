Pregnant Rock Hill bank robber reports for 5-year prison sentence

The pregnant Rock Hill bank robber who held up a credit union in 2014 and was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty but mentally ill reported to jail Tuesday as required under her plea agreement.
Laterria Hill, 31, a nursing assistant with no previous criminal record and four children, said when pleading guilty that pregnancy stresses and other traumas, including financial concerns, pushed her to rob the bank at gunpoint in October 2014.
Hill walked into the bank with a sweatshirt pulled over her face to hide her identity, showed a teller a gun, then walked out with about $10,000 in cash, officials said.
Hill’s lawyers said, when she pleaded guilty but mentally ill in September, that a combination of stresses pushed Hill to commit a crime that was out of character.
Hill apologized in court in September, saying: “I never intended to do it. I ask for your forgiveness... I’ve never done anything like this before. I’m not the person you saw in the paper in the news.”
Hill, six months pregnant at the time of the crime, was arrested soon after the crime while still in the getaway car.
She had rejected a plea offer initially. In September, she agreed to plead guilty rather than go to trial, where she could have faced as much as 30 years in prison.
She was allowed to stay out of jail for months after pleading guilty to care for an infant and her other children.
Hill will have mental health treatment in a state institution until she is deemed fit to be sent to general population in prison to finish her term, according to court testimony in September.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments