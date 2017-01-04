Crime

January 4, 2017 2:21 PM

Public asked to help ID suspect in robbery of Sam’s Mart in Rock Hill

Staff Reports

ROCK HILL

Rock Hill police need the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with an armed robbery, police say.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect on social media Tuesday.

The robbery happened at Sam’s Mart off Saluda Street in Rock Hill, police say.

The suspect robbed the store at gunpoint at 10:36 p.m. Monday, police say. He demanded all of the money from the front counter, according to a Rock Hill police report.

