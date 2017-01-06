York Prep student, 14, arrested after BB gun found in locker, police say

A 14-year-old York Preparatory Academy student was charged Thursday after school officials discovered a BB gun in his locker, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The school staff found the BB gun Wednesday in a backpack in the locker while cleaning out lockers before students’ return from Christmas break.
Police say Principal Lionel Kennedy spoke with the student, who denied placing the gun in the bag. The student told Kennedy his cousin must have placed it there, because the student had stayed with his cousin two weeks ago, the report states.
The student claimed ownership of the gun, but denied placing it in the bag, and said he was not aware the gun was there, according to the report.
Officers placed the student under arrest and transported him to the Rock Hill City Law Center, according to the report.
An officer issued the student a juvenile summons to court for unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, the report states. The student was released to the custody of his mother, and the case is cleared by arrest, according to the report.
York Preparatory Academy is a public charter school on Golden Gate Court in Rock Hill.
