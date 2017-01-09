Rock Hill police investigating ‘suspicious package incident’ at downtown post office

The U.S. Post Office on Black Street in downtown Rock Hill was closed Monday morning as police investigate “a suspicious package incident,” according to Rock Hill police.
Black Street and Main Street in the vicinity of the post office were closed, Rock Hill police reported on Twitter shortly after 11 a.m.
Police said two unmarked cardboard boxes were left outside the post office and police are treating them as “suspicious.” The boxes are about three feet tall, police said.
A police robot was on its way to inspect the boxes, police said.
Check back for details on this developing story.
Comments