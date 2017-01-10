Northwestern student charged after BB pistol found in car at school

A Northwestern High School student has been charged after a BB pistol was found in his car in the school parking lot, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Akhir Abdul Al-Qa’sim, 17, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, the report states. At about 2:15 p.m. Monday, an officer noticed an odor of marijunana coming from a car in the school’s parking lot, the report says.
The car belonged to Al-Qa’sim, the report says. The officer searched Al-Qa’sim’s car and found a .177-caliber Daisy Powerline BB pistol under the driver side seat, the report states.
The officer also found 4.60 grams of a “marijuana-like substance” inside a wrapper in the center console of the car, the report says. Al-Qa’sim told police the substance was candy, and later told the officer it was cake, according to the report.
The officer also noticed a .40-caliber bullet in the passenger side door handle, the report states.
Al-Qa’sim was arrested and the substance was submitted for testing, according to the report.
