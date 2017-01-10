Fort Mill Motel 6 housekeeper finds source of broken window - a bullet

A Motel 6 housekeeper found the source of a broken window in a motel room - a bullet.
While inspecting room 112 at about noon Sunday at the motel at 3541 Foothills Way, the housekeeper said she saw a broken window and thought that a thrown rock had broken it, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
However, when the manager inspected the damage Monday morning, she saw what she believed to be a bullet hole in the air conditioner under the room’s window, the report states.
“The window had a small hole under the frame around the window, as well as half of the glass broken and missing out of the window,” the report states.
The deputy said when he looked inside the air conditioner, he saw what appeared to be a spent bullet.
The Sunday night manager said at about 2 a.m. Sunday, several people were in the pool area at the Quality Inn next door, the report states.
“A gunshot was heard and then a four-door gray vehicle sped away,” the report states.
There are no suspects and no video available at this time.
Comments