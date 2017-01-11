Third suspect, 17, charged with attempted murder in Rock Hill shooting

A 17-year-old male is the third person charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 1 shooting at a Rock Hill home, according to a police report.
Kamari Antwan Phillips, 17, of Rock Hill was arrested Tuesday, police say.
Two other suspect have already been arrested in the case. Brandon Javon Adams, 20, was arrested Monday, police say, and a South Pointe High School student, Jerrimyhia Roach, 17, was arrested Friday at the school, police said.
Phillips is not listed as a student in Rock Hill schools, said Mychal Frost, director of communications.
Officers went to a home in the area of Constance Way in Rock Hill on Dec. 1, after learning shots were fired into the residence, a report states. Officers noted a bullet hole in a front window on the first floor of the home and another hole in the front wall of the second floor, according to the report.
The resident told police she had not heard the gun shots, but she did hear glass breaking and hitting the floor, the report said.
A witness not in the home told police that he saw a white 1980s model Oldsmobile driving through the neighborhood, and that shots were fired from that car on Monroe Street, a report states.
Officers found shell casings in the road, and they found and searched the Oldsmobile, which police said Adams was driving, but they did not find evidence related to the Constance Way incident, the report said.
Detectives determined Phillips had been involved in the Constance Way shooting and arrested him, police said.
Phillips also was charged with one count of criminal consipiracy, police said.
Adams also faces three counts of attempted murder and one count of crminial conspiracy in the case, according to a report.
Roach also faces three counts of attempted murder in the case. He also was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18.
Further details about the case were not available from police.
