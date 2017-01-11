Woman taken to Piedmont Medical after taking unknown substance at South Pointe High School

A young woman received medical care Tuesday at Piedmont Medical Center after taking an unidentified substance she bought at South Pointe High School, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The young woman’s father told police he got a call from the school around 9 a.m. Tuesday that his daughter was being transported by emergency medical services to Piedmont Medical Center, the report states. The woman told police she bought a bar of the unidentified substance Monday at the school, the report says.
She told police she was charged $30 for the substance and that the person who sold it to her was a well-known marijunana and pill dealer at South Pointe, the report states. The person who sold her the drug was not identified.
The case is being investigated. No further details were available.
