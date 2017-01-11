Man robbed at gun point in Rock Hill, police say

An 18-year-old man told police he was robbed at gun point off Kuykendal Street in Rock Hill, according to a police report.
The incident happened about 4:19 a.m. Monday, the report states.
The man told police he was at a house near Kuykendal Street when two unidentified suspects robbed him at gunpoint and demanded cash and a wi-fi tablet, the report states. The man told police one of the suspects struck him on the head and took the cash from his coat pocket, the report says.
The man told police he was in pain and he felt like he had a concussion, the report says. Police did not see any injuries, according to the report.
The man told officers the suspects left the scene in an SUV, according to the report. The man did not give any further description.
The man was transported by emergency medical services to Piedmont Medical Center. No further details were available.
