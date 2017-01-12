Four dogs without food, water seized in Rock Hill; injuries consistent with fighting

Animal control officers seized four dogs from a Rock Hill residence due to unclean conditions, according to a Rock Hill police report.
A Rock Hill officer assisted York County Animal Control in seizing the dogs from a residence off of Blanche Circle Wednesday, the report states. The dogs were in kennels on a vacant lot in “uncleaned conditions, without food and water,” the report says.
Animal Control officials had warned the dogs’ owner on Jan. 3 that the conditions must be improved, the report says. The owner did not make the necessary changes and the agency took four dogs.
One of the dogs was in need of medical care for sores, and all of the dogs had bite and scratch marks consistent with dog fighting, the report states. They were taken for veterinary care, the report says.
No further details, including the current condition of the dogs, was available on a report.
No charges were filed, but the case remains active pending the results of veterinary care, the report said.
