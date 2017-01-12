Lancaster man arrested, charged with 2 counts of armed robbery

Authorities arrested a 26-year-old Lancaster man in connection with two armed robberies within minutes of each other, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
James Antwon White was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts each of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to a police report.
The report says invesigators have been working to identify the robber since last week.
Deputies reported last Thursday to The Stop & Shop on McIlwain Road and the Pantry Pak on Lynwood Drive, says the report. Employees with both stores told deputies that a man came into the store between 8:30 and 9 p.m. with a mask covering part of his face, carrying a handgun, the report says.
When the man demanded money, the report states, the Stop & Shop owner told deputies he dropped a couple bills at the robber’s feet, then swung at the robber with a metal pipe when the robber stooped to pick up the money.
The report says the man robbed the Pantry Pak just minutes later.
Deputies say the robber was arrested at an apartment on Wylie Circle, which he moved into on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the apartment and seized items believed to be connected to the robberies.
The investigation of the two robberies will continue. Investigators are examining whether these robberies are connected to other recent robberies, according to the report.
“Good information from victims and citizens and good legwork by our investigators led to this arrest,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “These were bold robberies which occurred in heavily traveled areas during prime time in the evening. We are glad we have White in custody.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or email www.sccrimestoppers.com.
