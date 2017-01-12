Lancaster man arrested, charged with 2 counts of armed robbery

1:44 Clover youth, 17, charged in 2015 arson spree "would take it all back if I could" Pause

1:17 Rock Hill Police determine 2 suspicious packages at post office contain car seats

1:43 Long-time Chester County 'visionary' and Cyclones fan laid to rest

6:03 Billy Graham: 'God's Ambassador'

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally