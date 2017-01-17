Rock Hill police investigating armed robbery at store by suspect wearing ski mask

Police in Rock Hill are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Monday night by a suspect wearing a ski mask who stole the cash drawer from the store’s register, officers said.
The clerk at the One Stop store on West Main Street saw a man approaching the store wearing s ski mask and hid in a closet to avoid being seen, according to a report from the Rock Hill Police Department.
The clerk was able to watch the suspect from the closet, the report says.
The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, reached over the counter and opened the register with a key that had been left in the lock, then took the cash drawer before fleeing, the report stated.
Store surveillance video shows the suspect inside and outside the store during the crime, the report states.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
