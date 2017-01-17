Chester deputies charge man with attempted murder after weekend stabbing

A Chester man is being held at the Chester County jail on a charge of attempted murder after a stabbing over the weekend, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Derek McCollum, 60, is accused of stabbed a 38-year-old man Saturday at 12:10 p.m. McCollum was denied bond in an initial court appearance, jail records show.
Chester County sheriff’s deputies found the man who was stabbed lying in the road in the area of Saluda Road and Robbin’s Circle, a report said. The man was holiding his stomach and police saw that he had a deep laceration in his stomach, the report states.
The stabbing victim identified his attacker as McCollum, the report states.
The man was transported by Emergency Medical Services, the report states. His condition was not available on the report.
