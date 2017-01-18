Man shot, killed by Rock Hill club owner identified by York Co. coroner

The 28-year-old man who died early Sunday after a shooting at The Hideaway Club on Baskins Road near Rock Hill has been identified as Christopher Elkins from Chester.
The York County Coroner’s Office released his identity Wednesday morning.
Deputies responded to the 405 Baskins Road site at about 1 a.m. Sunday and found Elkins suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by Emergency Medical Services to a Charlotte-area hospital, where he died, Trent Faris, public information officer for the York County Sheriff’s Office, said in a release.
According to the statement from Faris, Elkins and several other people were involved in an “altercation” in the club. They were asked to leave and were escorted to the parking lot by club employees.
Faris reported that Elkins returned to the club and was stopped by the 76-year-old business owner. The owner “was assaulted by the victim in his attempt to re-enter the club,” the release said.
The owner produced a weapon during the assault and fatally shot the victim, Faris reported.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident.
