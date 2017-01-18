Rock Hill felon, ‘gang member’ sentenced for gun, ammo possession

A 21-year-old Rock Hill man was sentenced in Columbia Wednesday to 27 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney District of S.C.
Robert Da’Quan Johnson, who was described by the U.S. attorney’s office as a “local gang member,” pleaded guilty last year to having a gun and ammunition as a felon, the release states.
On Sept. 7, 2015, Rock Hill officers saw two cars speeding down Mount Holly Road at 70 mph and 50 mph, the release says.
Johnson was driving one of the vehicles, which police stopped, the release says. Police found a .22-caliber firearm in the pocket of Johnson’s pants and a bag of .22-caliber ammunition in the car, the release states.
At the time of his arrest, Johnson was on parole under the state’s Youthful Offender Act, and was prohibited by law from possessing guns and/or ammunition, the report states.
In 2014, Johnson was convicted for conspiring to shoot into an occupied dwelling, the report states.
The report describes Johnson as a local gang member. He was arrested for carrying an unlawful weapon and speeding.
