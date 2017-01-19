Rock Hill police charge woman with possession of heroin, prescription drugs

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with possession of prescription drugs and heroin, and with intent to distribute methaphetamine, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Heather Leigh Moss has been charged with possessing the drugs after officers found her slumped in the driver seat of a truck on Cherry Road in Rock Hill on Wednesday, the report states.
Moss was unresponsive as officers knocked on the car window, then opened the unlocked door and shook her, the report states. A caller told police Moss had been in the car for about three hours.
When Moss did wake, Emergency Medical Services examined and medically cleared her, the report says. Officers saw fresh markings on Moss’ arm and arrested her for Public Disorderly Intoxication, the report states.
Officers found a zip bag with needles and bags of what they believed to be heroin in Moss’ car and continued to search the truck, the report says. Police found one case with a crack pipe, lighter and bag of syringes and another with magnets and two scales, three cut straws, a bag of used syringes, spoons, heroin, a glass pipe and pills wrapped in a plastic bag, the report states.
Officers also found .32 gram of Meth in a bag in the car, the report says.
Moss has been charged with one count of possession of heroin, five counts of possession of methaphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methaphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and unlawful possession of prescription drugs, according to the police report.
