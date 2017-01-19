Police say corrections officer at Rock Hill prison brought pound of tobacco into jail

A corrections officer at a Rock Hill prison was arrested Thursday after being charged with bringing a pound of tobacco into the prison, arrest warrants and jail records show.
James Randall Corder, 23, of Chester, was booked into the York County jail after he was served warrants charging misconduct in office and possession of or furnishing contraband to prisoners, based on an Oct. 31, 2016 incident at the Catawba Pre-Release Center, records show.
Arrest warrants sought by South Carolina corrections investigators allege that Corder, while on duty as a corrections officer, concealed the tobacco and put it in a trash can for others in the prison to retrieve. The warrants allege that Corder knew tobacco is considered contraband in all South Carolina prisons.
Corder, whom corrections officials said started working in July 2014, remained at the York County jail Thursday afternoon.
