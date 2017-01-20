Rock Hill police nab man carrying nearly 1.5 pounds of marijuana

A 45-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after Rock Hill police found nearly 1.5 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
Derron Mcrae was detained Thursday evening during a traffic stop, where police say they could smell a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from his black Chevy Tahoe, a report said.
In a police report, officers said they found approximately 468.23 grams of weed in a white 5-gallon bucket, 171.43 grams inside a silver bag, and 27.88 grams in a clear zip lock bag under the driver’s seat.
In each of these stashes, the marijuana was divided into smaller bags. Police also found a silver scale in a book bag, the report said.
In total, that adds up to 667.54 grams of marijuana, or about 1.47 pounds.
Mcrae reportedly admitted the marijuana was his, and that he had “fallen onto hard times and needed extra money,” a report said. Investigators seized the marijuana and police say they found several text messages on Mcrae’s phone that were linked to marijuana purchases.
The case is cleared by arrest.
