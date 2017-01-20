Police find Rock Hill woman unconscious in car with heroin, meth, reports say

A Rock Hill woman wanted by police on a bench warrant for missing court was found unconscious in a car outside a convenience store, in possession of heroin and methamphetamine, police said.
Bridgett Nicole Harden, 33, was arrested around 3 a.m. Thursday outside the QT store on Anderson Road in Rock Hill, records show. Deputies saw that Harden was “unconscious while slumped over the in the driver’s seat, with the seat belt still on,” a York County Sheriff’s Office report states.
Officers saw a syringe and loose powder and called for medical assistance, the report sayd.
After Harden was revived, and gave officers consent to search the car, police found the drugs and found that Harden has active Family Court bench warrant for her arrest, a report says.
Harden remains jailed on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute meth, in addition to the Family Court warrant.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments