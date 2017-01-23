Man claims roommate shot him in Rock Hill, police say

A man told police that his roommate shot him in the leg Monday in Rock Hill, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Officers responded to an unlisted location in Rock Hill at 3:26 a.m. Monday for a shooting incident, the report states. The victim had a gunshot wound in his right leg and told officers his roommate had shot him after an argument.
The man told police he ran to his neighbor’s house after the incident. The case remains under investigation and no arrests have yet been made.
