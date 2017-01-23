Four arrested for armed robbery in Rock Hill, police say

Four people have been charged in connection with an armed robbery earlier this month off Kuykendal Street in Rock Hill, according to a police report.
An 18-year-old man told police he was robbed at gunpoint off Kuykendal Street at about 4:19 a.m. on Jan. 10, according to a report.
The man told police he was at a house near Kuykendal Street when two of the suspects, Mike Gentaloochie and Shelley Pettigrew, robbed him at gunpoint, demading cash and a wifi tablet, the report states. The man told police that Gentaloochie struck him on the head and took the cash from his coat pocket, the report says.
The man told police he was in pain and he felt like he had a concussion, the report says. Police did not see any injuries, according to the report.
The man told officers the suspects left the scene in an SUV, according to the report.
After an investigation, Gentaloochie, 19, of Fort Mill and Nicholas Raymond Arnold, 20, of Rock Hill were arrested in connection to the case on Jan. 13, said Mark Bollinger, public information officer for Rock Hill police.
Gentaloochie and Arnold face charges of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery with a deadly weapon, Bollinger said. Arnold is also charged with the use of a car without the owner’s consent.
Pettigrew, 27, of Clover is charged with not reporting the crime to police, Bollinger said.
Police also connected Cassie Jeaneen Malin, 29, of Rock Hill to the case. She is charged with criminal consipiracy, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and assualt and battery, the report states.
