Rock Hill man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 16, and holding her at knifepoint

A 38-year-old Rock Hill man is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl and holding her at knifepoint, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Troy Cornelius Garrett faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the report states.
Officers responded to the incident at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the report states. A 16-year-old girl told police that Garrett “held her at knife point and sexually assaulted her,” the report says.
Garrett, who the report states is the boyfriend of one of the people in the home, had been staying at the residence for several months, according to the report.
The girl was taken for medical treatment, the report states. No other details were available.
