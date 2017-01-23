Crime

January 23, 2017 3:50 PM

Clover man who targeted elderly in home invasions sentenced to 18 years in prison

Staff reports

A Clover man who targeted elderly victims in two home invasions in 2015 was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday, court officials said.

Kyler Brakefield, 20, was one of three people charged in the crimes that included one violent assault on a man, 84, that included putting a gun in the man’s mouth and stealing money, gift cards and weapons.

Brakefield is currently serving an 8-year sentence from a Cherokee County armed robbery in 2015 at a store near Blacksburg.

The others charged in the crimes have not yet been sentenced.

