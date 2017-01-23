Clover man who targeted elderly in home invasions sentenced to 18 years in prison

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man Pause

0:22 Fort Mill, Lake Wylie area residents attend Women's March on Charlotte

2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

2:01 Confederate Flag will not go back up in York County courtroom

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

0:26 Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting

1:37 Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally