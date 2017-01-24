Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks help to nab armed robbery suspect

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect who struck a Lancaster convenience store.
Deputies were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. Monday to Community Discount Beverage on Lynwood Drive in Lancaster in reference to a robbery.
Employees told police that a black male with a black T-shirt wrapped around his face pointed a black and silver semi-automatic handgun at one of the clerks and demanded money and several packs of Newport cigarettes before fleeing.
The robber did not fire the pistol, and no one was injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Employees told police the robber was skinny, around 5-foot-9 tall, and had long dreadlocks. They also told authorities that the man had a scar on his back just under his right shoulder blade.
Employees say he was wearing dark jeans and black sneakers with white trim.
Deputies say that just before the robbery, a white automobile that appeared to be a Subaru Crosstrek pulled into the store parking lot, and a man wearing a camoflauge jacket got out of the car, entered the store and attempted to sell sneakers to the employees.
Police say the man returned to the car, which circled the building before entering the parking lot again. Deputies say that the robber then got out of the car and committed the robbery.
After the robbery, authorities say the robber got back into the car, which headed north on Lynwood Drive toward Airport Road.
“We have good pictures of the two people we are looking for in connection with this armed robbery,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “There are folks out there who know them, and we encourage those folks to call us so we can identify them.”
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
