Rock Hill woman sold crack, other drugs from home near playground, police say

A 21-year-old Rock Hill woman arrested on 10 charges is accused of selling crack cocaine and other drugs out of a home located near a child’s playground, according to a police report.
Arleshia Ze'Kiya Knox distributed approximately 0.1 grams of crack in a Rock Hill home on Thursday, the report states. The home is located within half a mile of the Workman Street Park playground, the report states.
Police searched the home and seized 0.2 grams of crack, 18.9 grams of marijuana and a digital scale, a report says.
Knox was allowed to turn herself into the Moss Justice Center on Monday, the report states. She was taken to the York County Detention Center.
Knox is disabled and uses a wheelchair, said Marvin Brown, manager of the Rock Hill Police narcotics division. She was was allowed to use her own mode of transportation to turn herself in on Monday, Brown said.
Knox faces a total of 10 charges, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of flunitrazepam, commonly known as a date-rape drug, and possession of drugs with intent to distribute near a school, the report states.
Knox is being held on a $25,000 bond.
