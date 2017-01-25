Attempted murder added to charges against York man in shooting that left 2 dead

A York man charged with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery in a shooting that left two dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill last week now faces an attempted murder charge.
Alexis Thomasson has been charged with attempted murder in connection to the Jan. 18 shooting, police say.
Police said the shooting happened when a drug deal “went bad.”
Thomasson, 20, was arrested and charged Jan. 20 by the Rock Hill Police Department. Thomasson’s bond was set at $74,000 for charges that include possesssion with intent to distribute marijuana, attempted armed robbery and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
Attempted murder has been added to those charges.
Jimmy Williamson, 26, of Rock Hill, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, said Sabrina Gast, York County coroner. A second man, Mekhi Rawlinson, 18, of York, died at Piedmont Medical Center after being shot, Gast said.
The third victim is hospitalized at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and has not been identified.
Investigators say they have worked “tirelessly” since the incident to piece together the details of the shooting on the 600 block of Blake Street.
Police say they know that four individuals were involved in a drug deal that “went bad.” Investigators said they were able to determine that at some point, one or more individuals planned to rob the other of drugs and/or money.
During the robbery, police say, shots were fired from several subjects. Investigators say they found three handguns at the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information to contact the Rock Hill Detective Division at 803-329-7293 or contact Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.
Comments