Teen charged in 2 York Co. DUI deaths used pot, went to concert on bond, attorney says

1:55 'He used God, and he used the church,' victim's mother tells York County court Pause

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

0:03 Clover teen pleads guilty but mentally ill to arson, burglary

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

4:15 McMaster sworn in as new South Carolina governor

1:26 Video: Pat Kelsey previews Winthrop's next opponent, Gardner-Webb