Man accused of threatening driver at Rock Hill Walmart over being cut off in traffic

A 21-year-old man faces charges after threatening another man in the Walmart parking lot in Rock Hill over traffic, police say.
Police have charged Kurin Jatese Richardson with disorderly conduct and resisting police, according to a Rock Hill police report. A man told police that Richardson pushed him in the parking lot of Walmart and accused him of cutting him off in traffic, the report states.
The incident happened at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, the report states.
Richardson told police he got in an argument with the other man because the man was “changing lanes in front of him on Dave Lyle, nearly causing an accident,” the report says.
Security footage shows Richardson getting close to the other man, but does not confirm whether Richardson touched him, the report states. Richardson refused to comply with officers, telling police he was “being unlawfully arrested,” the report says.
No other details were available on the report.
