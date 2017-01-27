Lancaster mom, boyfriend accused in abuse death of girl, 5, set for court

The Lancaster mother convicted of failing to protect her 5-year-old daughter from an abusive boyfriend accused of beating the child to death in 2013 are both scheduled for court Monday.
April Victoria “Vickie” Gleason faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child neglect in December in the death of her daughter Soren Chilson, 5. Her former boyfriend, now her husband, Phillip Bryan Gleason, a former Winthrop student and Afghanistan war veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart, faces as much as 50 years if convicted.
Vickie Gleason’s lawyer said in court in December that Phillip Gleason plans to plead guilty. However, Phillip Gleason’s lawyer declined to comment after that December hearing.
Randy Newman, 6th Circuit Solicitor, confirmed that Vickie Gleason is set to be sentenced Monday. Phillip Gleason is set for a hearing at the same time, Newman said.
Soren Chilson died from injuries that police have said in court were the worst officers had ever seen. Her injuries included bruises over her entire body and a fractured skull, prosecutors said.
Sentencing for Vickie Gleason after she pleaded was deferred until Monday because she was pregnant with the couple’s second child. Police and prosecutors said Phillip Gleason allegedly beat the child while babysitting her and that Vickie Gleason did nothing to stop it.
Vickie Gleason plead guilty in what is called an Alford guilty plea, where she accepts the punishment of a guilty plea and that a jury would likely convict her, yet she did not admit guilt.
Phillip Bryan Gleason, who was Vickie Gleason’s boyfriend at the time Soren died, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and his lawyer has alleged that Soren suffered from seizures.
Text messages and cell phone pictures and videos of Soren’s injuries taken by both Vickie and Phillip Gleason showed that Vickie Gleason knew about the abuse of her daughter, prosecutors said in court in December.
Despite Soren’s injuries at the hands of her mother’s then-boyfriend and now husband, Vickie Gleason repeatedly made excuses for Phillip Gleason including writing ‘Don’t feel horrible, baby, things, happen,’ prosecutors said.
The couple has another child that is in the custody of South Carolina social services officials, court testimony in December showed.
