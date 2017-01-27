‘Where are the drugs?’, man tells Rock Hill police armed burglary crew shouts

A man reported to Rock Hill police Thursday that an armed crew broke into his home while he was asleep and yelled “Where are the drugs?” before threatening to shoot him, according to a police report.
The man, who lives on Green Street just south of downtown Rock Hill, said three men came into the home around 1 a.m. through an unlocked window, reports show. One of the men had a pistol, and threatened to shoot the man if he moved, the man told officers.
The suspects took two flat-screen television sets, a video game system, the man’s iPhone and $200 in cash before fleeing from the home, the man told officers, the report says.
Detectives and the crime scene unit responded and the case remains under investigation.
