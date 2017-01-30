Man drove under influence with children in car in Rock Hill, police say

A 31-year-old man faces child endagerment charges for driving while under the influence with children in the car, according to a Rock Hill police report.
At about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, a police officer saw that someone was recklessly driving a black GMC pickup on Dave Lyle Blvd., the report states. The officer then saw the car stop and a man get out and switch places with a female driver.
The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the female driver, the report says. The officer also noticed that Kenneth Steven Bennett was asleep in the passenger seat, and that two children were in the car, the report states.
Bennett denied driving the vehicle, and was told by police multiple times to exit the car, the report states. Officers then asked Bennett to perform field sobriety tests.
Based on his performance on the field sobriety tests, officers determined Bennett had a blood alcohol concentration of .08 percent or higher, which is over the legal limit, the report says. After being taken to the Rock Hill jail, Bennett refused to provide a breath sample and continued to be uncooperative with police, the report states.
Bennett cursed at the officer and told the officer that “he hopes that when (the officer) falls asleep that he does not wake up and that he dies,” the report says. He wished the same on the officer’s family, the report states.
Bennett also faces charges of threatening the life of a public employee and driving under the influence, the report states.
