Man drove under influence with children in car in Rock Hill, police say

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them Pause

1:04 File video: Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

2:11 York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

1:55 "If I didn't have insurance I would either be banktrupt or dead," says cancer survivor

1:44 Fort Mill Cub Scouts use 'unique opportunity' to learn sportsmanship

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward