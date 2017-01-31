Crime

January 31, 2017 9:24 AM

Lancaster man sentenced to 15 years for 2014 stabbing death

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

LANCASTER

A Lancaster man was sentenced to 15 years in prison late Monday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a 2014 stabbing death, according to prosecutors and jail records.

Carmen Martinez Mendez, 51, had been charged with murder since his arrest shortly after Cesar Solis-Vasquez, 32, died when the two men were fighting in September 2014. Police found Vasquez’ body in the back yard of a High Lane home with stab wounds on his body, head, and arms.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos