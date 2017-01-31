Lancaster man sentenced to 15 years for 2014 stabbing death

A Lancaster man was sentenced to 15 years in prison late Monday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a 2014 stabbing death, according to prosecutors and jail records.
Carmen Martinez Mendez, 51, had been charged with murder since his arrest shortly after Cesar Solis-Vasquez, 32, died when the two men were fighting in September 2014. Police found Vasquez’ body in the back yard of a High Lane home with stab wounds on his body, head, and arms.
