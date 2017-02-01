Rock Hill couple used Hardee’s ruse to rob, kidnap cabbie in Fort Mill, police say

A duo from Rock Hill is accused of the kidnapping and robbery of a cab driver in Fort Mill that continued on to Charlotte before they were caught, police said.
Heather Lynn Harris, 30; and Tekulve Jovar Meeks, 36, were arrested in Charlotte Jan. 7, according to Fort Mill police. They were arrested after the driver of a cab told officers a gun was held to his neck and that he was forced to drive from York County into North Carolina, according to a report.
Harris, charged with kidnapping and armed robbery, was extradited from North Carolina to the York County jail Tuesday, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.
Meeks faces several North Carolina charges, according to Mecklenburg County jail records, including felony vehicle theft, conspiracy, possession of a weapon by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon. His extradition is pending, officials said. Warrants for the York County crimes have been issued against Meeks, Zachary said.
The incident started in Rock Hill, where the duo were picked up by the cab at Paces River apartments, with a destination of the Hardee’s restaurant in downtown Fort Mill, the report states.
Both Harris and Meeks pulled jackets over their faces while in the cab, and the driver was told to keep going while a gun was put to his neck, the report states.
The cabbie was told to keep driving into North Carolina on U.S. 521 in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte in Mecklenburg County before the cabbie slowed down and jumped out, police said.
The driver told police that Meeks then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove the cab away.
Officers from Charlotte caught both Harris and Meeks on N.C. 51, the report states.
