2 charged in Rock Hill armed robbery after suspect tells police he’s being followed

Two people are accused of robbing a Rock Hill gas station at gun point after one of the suspects reported to police that he was being followed, police say.
Stephan Abraham, 20, and Diamond Cox, 18, have been charged with armed robbery of a gas station on Cherry Road, according to a police report.
At 12:20 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a Rock Hill gas station, the report states. Officers spoke with a woman at the station, who told them she walked out of the back office of the gas station and saw a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with black pants, with a white and black handkerchief covering his mouth and nose, the report says.
The woman told police the suspect carried a black and silver gun and that he ordered her to walk to the registers, the report states. The suspect grabbed the register and put $75 into a black satchel bag, the report says.
The suspect walked out of the gas station. A first responder who witnessed the robbery followed the suspect, who drove away with a female and was travelling south on Interstate 77, the report states.
Abraham called Chester police and reported that he was being followed, the report says. The Chester County Sheriff Office stopped his car, the report says.
Officers found a black nine-millimeter gun, a black and white handkerchief, a black hooded jacket and a black bag with cash and coins inside, the report states.
Police also charged Abraham with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
Cox, who was driving the car, also was charged with criminal conspiracy, the report says.
Detectives are working to bring the suspects back to Rock Hill and serve warrants on them, said Mark Bollinger, Rock Hill police spokesperson.
