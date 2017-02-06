Rock Hill gas station robbed at gunpoint, police say

A Rock Hill gas station was robbed at gunpoint, according to a police report.
Police responded to a Citgo gas station on South Anderson Road at 9:54 p.m. Thursday, the report states. An employee told police she was closing the store for the night and had turned off the lights, the report says.
The employee told police she had left the back door unlocked and was bending down near the register when she heard the door open, the report says. She looked up to see a man standing in front of the register. He was dressed in all black and had his face covered, the report states.
The employee told police that the man pointed a gun at her and demanded the money she was counting, the report states. The employee told police she gave the man the money and he then fled on foot, the report says. The amount of money stolen was not listed on a report.
The employee did not know if the suspect had a car, the report says. No further description of the suspect was available on the report. The case remains active.
