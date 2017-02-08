Citizen tip leads to drug bust, arrest at Lancaster hotel

Thanks to a concerned citizen, investigators seized heroin and Xanax pills from an inn in Lancaster and arrested a suspect, according to the Lancaster Police Department.
Investigators received a citizen tip that illegal drugs were being sold out of a room in the inn off North Main Street on Tuesday, a release states.
Randy Chad Adams, 36, of Lancaster was arrested and charged with one count of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, the release says.
Investigators knocked on a hotel room door and spoke with the inhabitants, the release says.
Investigators seized 1.82 grams of heroin, packaged in six units, and five Xanax pills, the release says.
“This is a prime example of what can happen when a concerned citizen empowers the police with information,” wrote Capt. Scott Grant. “Heroin is a killer. We’ve seen an increase in heroin-related overdoses over the past year. We are fortunate that this citizen cared enough about the community to bring this to our attention. This act may have very well saved a life.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173 or the annonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.
