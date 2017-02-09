David Morgan, father of Jadeveon Clowney, pleads guilty in 2015 Rock Hill strip club shooting

0:26 Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting Pause

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:37 Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill

0:59 Tombstone set up for former major leaguer gunned down in Lancaster

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:24 Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill

1:48 Paradise resident receives new veteran support from Habitat for Humanity

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials