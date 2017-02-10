Rock Hill police charge 2 in baseball bat fight after Snapchat argument over girl

Two people were arrested in Rock Hill late Thursday after officers saw a fight with a baseball bat following an argument over a girl on Snapchat, police reports show.
An officer on patrol on Hoyle Street in Rock Hill saw two cars in the street and yelling, a police report states.
The officer then saw one of the men, Eric Spratt, 18, chase the other around a vehicle.
The second person, identified as a juvenile, picked up a baseball bat and chased Spratt, then hit Spratt in the chest and the two started fighting, police said.
The officer broke up the fight and both told the officer the argument turned into a fight over a girl that started on Snapchat.
The officer charged both Spratt and the juvenile, who was not identified by police because of his age, with disorderly conduct.
