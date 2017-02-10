Award offered for information in moped hit-and-run north of Clover

The family of a moped driver who has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car earlier this week is offering a reward for information.
Tervaris Winston, 29, was struck Feb. 6 while driving a moped north on York Road near the South Carolina state line and Kings Mountain, N.C., said 1st Sgt. Joshua E. Dowdle with North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Dowdle said a witness saw a small vehicle traveling south from the area after the collision. Troopers recovered parts of a metallic blue passenger car, he said.
“We believe the vehicle could possibly be from the Clover area,” Dowdle said.
Winston sustained severe injuries and remains on life support at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, N.C., Dowdle said Friday.
Winston’s family is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the N.C. highway patrol 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 704-480-5409 or Monroe Communications at 704-292-1539 after regular business hours.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-329-4069, @CatMuccigrosso
