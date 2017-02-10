ICE agents arrest 200 across Southeast; actions ramp up fear in local immigrant community

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County Pause

1:02 Lancaster Co. sheriff talks about months-long drug investigation

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

1:49 Chamber honors local business owners, leaders at Rock Hill event

1:07 Hunter Lawrence of Fort Mill talks about owning a business at age 15

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:51 Video: Winthrop men's basketball managers do the program's dirty work

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3